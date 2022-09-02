Police investigating shooting on I-205 off-ramp in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp early Friday morning.

At about 4:42 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting at Northeast Glisan and I-205. Police said officers arrived and found the intended victim nearby. The victim was not injured.

Officers found evidence of gunfire on NE Glisan at the I-205 off-ramp.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

This is the second shooting that occurred in the same area of NE Glisan and I-205. A cab driver was shot while driving on I-205 Thursday morning. Police said the suspect in the shooting was arrested nearby.

