Police investigating shooting on I-205 off-ramp in NE Portland

Scene photo
Scene photo(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:31 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp early Friday morning.

At about 4:42 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting at Northeast Glisan and I-205. Police said officers arrived and found the intended victim nearby. The victim was not injured.

Officers found evidence of gunfire on NE Glisan at the I-205 off-ramp.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

This is the second shooting that occurred in the same area of NE Glisan and I-205. A cab driver was shot while driving on I-205 Thursday morning. Police said the suspect in the shooting was arrested nearby.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad delivers back-to-school supplies to St. Paul Elementary
FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad delivers back-to-school supplies to St. Paul Elementary
Portland teen to compete in US Open Junior Wheelchair Championship
Portland teen to compete in US Open Junior Wheelchair Championship
Portland teen to compete in US Open Junior Wheelchair Championship
Portland teen to compete in US Open Junior Wheelchair Championship
‘It’s not fair’: Mom remembers daughter after she was hit, killed in SE Portland