Pregnant inmate loses baby because jail staff taking her to hospital stopped at Starbucks

SANTA ANA, CA - December 15: A pedestrian walks past the Orange County Jail and Orange County...
SANTA ANA, CA - December 15: A pedestrian walks past the Orange County Jail and Orange County Sheriff's Department Headquarters, right, in Santa Ana Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled to halve the population of the county's jails to allow for more social distancing of inmates. The outbreak in the jails, which started last week, has escalated to 416 inmates, 37 of whom are newly booked prisoners, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former inmate who alleges her newborn died in the hospital after staff at a California jail was slow to respond to her medical emergency -- including stopping at Starbucks as they drove her to the hospital -- has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement in her federal wrongful death lawsuit.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the settlement in a closed-door session. None of the board members commented on it during the public portion of the meeting. CNN has reached out to the board and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was incarcerated during March 2016 in the Orange County Jail, according to a complaint filed in 2020. When her water broke unexpectedly that month, she pushed the call button in her cell for two hours without a response, the suit alleges.

When jail staff responded, they “decided to transport Quinones to the hospital on a non-emergency basis” instead of calling an ambulance, the complaint alleges.

The jail staff “did not provide any medical treatment and, instead, stopped for Starbucks on the way to the hospital and made Quinones wait in the back of a van bleeding and in labor instead of transporting Quinones directly to the hospital,” the complaint says.

Quinones gave birth at the hospital, but the baby soon died, leaving her with “severe and extreme post-traumatic stress disorder and depression,” the document states.

She was released from the jail in April 2016, it says.

The suit alleges the jail staff’s actions or lack thereof caused injury to Quinones and resulted in the death of her baby. She also accused the county of failing to properly train its employees.

Attorneys representing Orange County previously moved to dismiss the case, saying that the plaintiff didn’t have enough facts to support her claim and the filing was more than two years past the statute of limitations.

CNN has reached out to Quinones’ attorney for comment on the settlement.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Father, daughter facing felony charges for setting raccoon on fire, sheriff says
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season