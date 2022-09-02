Vacant home in Longview damaged by early morning fire
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - An early morning fire in Longview damaged a vacant home and garage.
Just before 1 a.m., fire crews were called out to a house fire in Longview. Officials did not provide an address for the home. While crews were in route, they learned a large tree and garage were also on fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a small two-story vacant home with a large fire in the garage that was spreading into the home. The fire was declared under control just before 2 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
