Vacant home in Longview damaged by early morning fire

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - An early morning fire in Longview damaged a vacant home and garage.

Just before 1 a.m., fire crews were called out to a house fire in Longview. Officials did not provide an address for the home. While crews were in route, they learned a large tree and garage were also on fire.

Crews arrived to the scene and found a small two-story vacant home with a large fire in the garage that was spreading into the home. The fire was declared under control just before 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

