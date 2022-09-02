Vancouver shop burns down, nearby house has minor damage

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. shop was completely burned and a nearby house damaged Thursday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

At about 1:45 p.m., fire crews responded to a shop fire at 23011 Northeast 68th Street. They arrived 10 minutes after the call to find the shop fully engulfed in flames.

The crews began using water to protect the nearby house, but with limited fire hydrants in the area, they had to call in multiple water tenders to fight the fire.

Using three fire engines, a ladder truck and four water tenders, firefighters took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Crews stayed at the scene for about four hours to fully extinguish the flames and assess the damage. The house had some minor damage, but the shop was a total loss.

No one was injured and the fire is being investigated.

