Very warm today, much cooler Saturday

It’s a mild and mostly clear start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The one exception is along the coast, where (once again) the marine layer is draped overhead. Expect to see cloudy skies and some areas of fog along the beaches, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. It’ll turn out to be a very warm day inland with hazy sunshine due to some wildfire smoke in the sky. Air quality shouldn’t be a huge concern as most of the smoke will be suspended above sea level. Highs will get close to 90 degrees in the metro area, but should come up a degree or two shy of that mark. Onshore flow will be strengthening toward the end of the day, so expect the westerly breeze to pick up.

A weak upper level trough will be shifting over the region between tonight & Saturday (hence the strengthening onshore flow). Widespread low clouds will surge inland overnight, leaving us with overcast skies along & west of the Cascades. Clouds will be very stubborn to clear out, and areas of drizzle will be possible. As a result, we’ll experience a much cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will be warmer Sunday-Tuesday with varying amounts of morning clouds & lots of afternoon sunshine. Highs should range between the low to mid 80s. Another weather system, potentially a bit stronger, will approach the region around midweek. This should bring highs back into the 70s with a few showers possible. Stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast (not totally ironed out yet).

Have a great Friday!

