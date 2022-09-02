WATCH: Burning truck shuts down I-5 southbound lanes Thursday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A burning truck shut down multiple Interstate 5 lanes on Thursday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Crews responded to reports of a burning vehicle in Tigard on southbound I-5 at about 11:30 a.m. A semi was on fire at the Lower Boones Ferry off-ramp.

The ramp and two lanes of traffic were closed until about 2 p.m., and the off-ramp was closed for about another hour as firefighters fought to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been announced and no injuries have been reported.

Photos of truck fire on I-5 SB near exit 290. https://t.co/FBOulCPPCb pic.twitter.com/pwMMCzxBN7 — TVF&R (@TVFR) September 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.