WATCH: Burning truck shuts down I-5 southbound lanes Thursday

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:02 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A burning truck shut down multiple Interstate 5 lanes on Thursday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Crews responded to reports of a burning vehicle in Tigard on southbound I-5 at about 11:30 a.m. A semi was on fire at the Lower Boones Ferry off-ramp.

The ramp and two lanes of traffic were closed until about 2 p.m., and the off-ramp was closed for about another hour as firefighters fought to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been announced and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Burning truck shuts down I-5 southbound lanes Thursday (Curtsey of Matt Powell)
Burning truck shuts down I-5 southbound lanes Thursday
Vancouver shop burns down, nearby house has minor damage.
Vancouver shop burns down, nearby house has minor damage
Corn maze aims to inspire hope and bring people together.
Corn maze aims to inspire hope and bring people together
A car hit a tree after hitting another vehicle early Saturday morning in SE Portland.
Police ID woman killed in SE Portland street race as ‘innocent bystander’