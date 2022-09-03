2 teens ‘causing a disturbance’ arrested at Keizer store Friday

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) - Two teens were arrested after “causing a disturbance” at a Keizer department store on Friday night, according to the Keizer Police Department.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. a caller reported two teenaged children in front of a Target at 6450 Keizer Station Boulevard who were harassing patrons, police said. Then, just before 9 p.m., callers said the teenagers were now causing damage inside the store, running and knocking over displays.

Police said they arrived about three minutes later as callers reported that the teenagers had attacked store employees and an elderly man.

Someone, not a police officer, also used pepper spray, police said.

The two teenagers, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested. Police are still investigating the incident.

