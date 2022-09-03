Alleged cab driver shooter pleads not guilty, lawyer claims mistaken identity

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting a Portland taxi cab driver made his first court appearance Thursday, and his lawyer says police arrested the wrong person.

47-year-old Bradley Stanwood pleaded not guilty to assault and attempted murder charges in a Multnomah County Court.

Stanwood’s bail was set at $100,000 by a Multnomah County Judge.

Stanwood didn’t speak at his arraignment, but his lawyer, Ted Martin, made a lengthy argument as to why he thinks Stanwood is not responsible for this shooting. Citing his decade-long relationship with Stanwood, and saying he would never do something like this.

“He’s a property owner, he’s a business owner, he’s got no criminal history whatsoever,” said Martin.

The prosecution, however, did not buy the argument, and pushed for Stanwood’s bail to be set at $100,000, and the judge agreed.

“These are very serious charges pending before the defendant,” said one of the prosecutors. “We have serious public safety concerns because this was a road rage incident.”

Portland police say at about 9:00 a.m. Thursday, they were called by a driver from Radio Cab, saying he had been shot at I-205 and Glisan. PPB says the cab driver wrote down the license plate number and description of the car he believed the shots came from, which police say led them to arresting Stanwood. Stanwood’s lawyer was adamant his client was not the shooter.

“I think this is a case of misidentification,” said Ted Martin. “The car that he was driving, when you let off the accelerator, it backfires: ‘Pop! Pop! Pop!’ He’s no more of a risk to harming a stranger than I am.

The family of the Radio Cab driver who was shot released the following statement which reads in part:

As our family recovers and picks up the pieces from this horrible event we are very thankful to the Portland Police Bureau for acting swiftly by arresting and charging the suspect. At this time we are focused on healing and will let the wheels of justice do its job.

