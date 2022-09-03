COVID-19 updated boosters approved for Oregon, arriving Thursday

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The updated COVID-19 booster shots have been approved to be administered in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority announced Friday.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is the last step of approval for the state.

“I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster,” said Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist with OHA. “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster.”

The OHA said the new boosters will begin arriving on Thursday, with more shipments to follow the next week.

The updated boosters are a single dose that can be administered at least two months after completion of an initial two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two months after a monovalent booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna bivalent booster is authorized for people who are at least 18 years old, and the Pfizer booster can be given to people who are at least 12 years old.

People can learn more about availability and vaccination locations at the Get Vaccinated Oregon website.

