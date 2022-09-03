Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable.

At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.

A mother and daughter, 60-year-old Sandra Brownell and 29-year-old Jessica Brownell, were arrested and charged with animal neglect.

Of the 32 horses on the property, 18 were in poor condition. Of those, three were directly euthanized and nine were seized and entrusted to an animal shelter. Officials said some still may need to be put down in the near future.

Authorities left six horses at the site with the owners, who have 60 days to nurse them back to better health.

Neighbors said they had no idea what was going on, adding that the family just said they had to put down a few horses.

Officials said this investigation is still on going.

