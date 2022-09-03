Heavy police presence, gunfire reported at Wood Village shopping center.

WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center in Wood Village early Friday evening. Windows were shattered by bullets at the Fred Meyer while people at the store reported running for safety, hiding behind shipping containers. Police have secured the scene, however, no word has been given if any suspects were in custody.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 that deputies are investigating and believe two groups were shooting at each other. According to officials, gunfire struck multiple cars and the front of the store but no people are known to be injured at this time.

Autoplay Caption

Social media posts showed about 20 people hiding behind a metal shipping container.

Officers were first dispatched to the 22800 block of NE Park Lane just after 4:30 p.m.

By 5:30 p.m. police said the situation seemed to be under control and the Fred Meyer’s was closed.

This is a developing situation. FOX 12 has a crew on-scene. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.