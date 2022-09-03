Hillsboro house fire displaces two

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire Saturday displaced two Hillsboro residents, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

At about 7:30 a.m., multiple callers reported heavy black smoke billowing from a home at 24500 Southeast Witch Hazel Road.

The two adult residents of the home had already exited the building when fire crews arrived and no other people or pets were found inside.

When firefighters entered the structure, they found multiple hot spots inside.

Hillsboro housefire displaces two Saturday morning (Hillsboro Fire and Rescue)

Firefighters closed Southeast Brookwood Ave between the traffic roundabout and TV Highway to use a fire hydrant on that street as they worked to limit further spread of the fire.

One adult was exposed to smoke and heat and was checked out on the site by paramedics, according to firefighters. A chaplain was also dispatched to offer comfort and connect the displaced residents with support services.

An investigator determined an overloaded power strip in a bedroom had started the fire.

