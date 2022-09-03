Labor Day Weekend Bring Nice, But Cooler Weather

Good morning!

We’re off to a cloudy start today! Early this morning it will be possible to see some areas of drizzle or possibly a light sprinkle/shower, but we should be mostly dry. The clouds will be slow to clear out today, becoming partly cloudy by this afternoon and mostly sunny this evening. Highs today will be much cooler though, only reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, we get a bit sunnier and a bit warmer, back into the mid 80s or so. Your Labor Day looks to be pretty nice, with a few morning clouds, but mostly sunshine for the day. Highs should be right around normal, about 80°.

Things heat back up as folks head back to work after the holiday weekend. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s for Tuesday. About this time, some models are expecting a ridge to keep temperatures warm and above average for several days. Others though want to bring temperatures below average. We are expecting temperatures to be in the low 80s and upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Many models also show a chance for showers on Wednesday, which could lead to some measurable precipitation.

By the end of the week, we should be a little warmer, back to low to mid 80s and mostly sunny.

