Level 3 evacuation ordered for East Waldo and Box Canyon areas due to increased fire activity

LANE COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) - Level Three evacuations were ordered by fire authorities Friday night for East Waldo and Box Canyon areas due to increased wildfire activity.

Level Three evacuations mean “leave immediately” and do not take time to gather things.

The Lane County government issued the order around 8:50 p.m.

Specifically, the areas under Level Three orders are:

Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp

All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure to the north, and south to just north of Shadow Bay Campground, and east to the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas.

At this time, Shadow Bay Campground is not included in the evacuation notice.

Forest Service Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east of Kiahanie Campground) to milepost 35 (south of Roaring River Campground). This includes the Box Canyon Campground, Box Canyon Staging Area/Horse Camp and Skookum Creek Campground and all surrounding dispersed camping areas.

Irish and Taylor Lake campgrounds and dispersed camping in the Charlton and Taylor lakes areas and north along the Pacific Crest Trail to Lindick Lake.

