PHOTO GALLERY: National Guard med evac helicopter and crew assist with Rum Creek Fire effort

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon National Guard sent a medical evacuation helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Military Department.

“We are here in Medford for MEDEVAC stand by for the wildland fires and are the dedicated MEDEVAC asset for any of the firefighting crews in the area,” said HH-60 Pilot, Chief Warrant Officer Corey Wadsworth.

The crew will assist if firefighters or support staff become injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment as they work to contain the Rum Creek Fire.

Guard members have also been assisting with safety and security since Monday at road closure points, ensuring that only people with legitimate reasons enter the fire complex area.

“We’re just trying to keep everybody safe, keep the bad people out, and let the good people in, that kind of a thing,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Rose. “The overall experience out here has been great. A lot of the residents have been really appreciative of what we’re doing out here.”

The Rum Creek Fire has now burned about 29 square miles in Josephine County and is 17% contained.

