Wallowa Co. fire spreads rapidly, level 3 evacuations Saturday
WALLOWA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Level three evacuations - “Go now” - have been issued for the Double Creek Fire burning near the community of Imnaha in Wallowa County, according to the Oregon Fire Marshal.
The fire, now involving about 16 square miles, spread rapidly overnight. On Saturday morning, Gov. Kate Brown declared it an emergency to free up additional state funds and resources. Through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System, task forces from Lane, Clatsop, Washington and Yamhill County will be sent to assist.
The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level Three, Level Two and Level one evacuation orders for homes near the fire.
Evacuations:
Level Three “Go Now”:
- Hat Point Road (Also closed due to fire activity)
- Freezeout Road
Level Two “Get Set”:
- Imnaha River Road, from Rippleton Creek to the Imnaha Grange
Level One “Be Ready”:
- Imnaha River Road, from the town of Imnaha to Rippleton Creek
- From the Imnaha Grange to the Pallette Ranch including Imnaha River Woods
People can follow the Fire Marshal on Twitter or watch the Wallowa County website for fire updates.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.