Wallowa Co. fire spreads rapidly, level 3 evacuations Saturday

WALLOWA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Level three evacuations - “Go now” - have been issued for the Double Creek Fire burning near the community of Imnaha in Wallowa County, according to the Oregon Fire Marshal.

The fire, now involving about 16 square miles, spread rapidly overnight. On Saturday morning, Gov. Kate Brown declared it an emergency to free up additional state funds and resources. Through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System, task forces from Lane, Clatsop, Washington and Yamhill County will be sent to assist.

The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level Three, Level Two and Level one evacuation orders for homes near the fire.

Evacuations:

Level Three “Go Now”:

Hat Point Road (Also closed due to fire activity)

Freezeout Road

Level Two “Get Set”:

Imnaha River Road, from Rippleton Creek to the Imnaha Grange

Level One “Be Ready”:

Imnaha River Road, from the town of Imnaha to Rippleton Creek

From the Imnaha Grange to the Pallette Ranch including Imnaha River Woods

People can follow the Fire Marshal on Twitter or watch the Wallowa County website for fire updates.

The decision to mobilize was made with the local fire service and the resources fighting the fire. The fire is currently estimated at 10,000 acres in size. The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacs. For more info: https://t.co/seWqNTPy7b pic.twitter.com/dRGK1aTbEc — Oregon OSFM (@OSFM) September 3, 2022

