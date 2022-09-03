Wallowa County fire at 59 square miles

WALLOWA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - After growing rapidly throughout Saturday, the Double Creek Fire in Wallowa County now reaches across 59 square miles, according to the Oregon Fire Marshal on Sunday.

On Saturday, 232 firefighting personnel were focused on protecting private lands and infrastructure along the Imnaha River corridor but intense and erratic fire behavior pushed firefighters to areas of refuge on several occasions. Aircraft assisted with evacuating several hunting parties that the rapid spread had cut off from escape.

Gov. Kate Brown has declared the fire an emergency to free up additional state funds and resources. Through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System, task forces from Lane, Clatsop, Washington and Yamhill County are being sent to assist.

The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level Three, Level Two and Level one evacuation orders for homes near the fire.

Evacuations:

Level Three “Go Now”:

Hat Point Road (Also closed due to fire activity)

Freezeout Road

Level Two “Get Set”:

Imnaha River Road, from Rippleton Creek to the Imnaha Grange

Level One “Be Ready”:

Imnaha River Road, from the town of Imnaha to Rippleton Creek

From the Imnaha Grange to the Pallette Ranch including Imnaha River Woods

People can follow the Fire Marshal on Twitter or watch the Wallowa County website for fire updates.

People can follow the Fire Marshal on Twitter or watch the Wallowa County website for fire updates.

