Beavers beat Broncos 34-to-17 in season opener

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - The 2022 season of Beaver Football opened with a bang – a 34-to-17 win to bust the Broncos on Saturday night in Corvallis.

A sold-out crowd of twenty-six thousand were glad to be clad in orange and black, and show up on the new 6,750 square-foot dam cam video board.

While college football has been on shaky ground out west, it still can be what it used to be – rooted in community and a common connection for their beloved Beavs.

For season five of Jonathan Smith leading his alma mater, this is the Beavs’ best group of talent in at least a decade.

Second year starter Chance Nolan was slinging out of the chute. Bend High alum Luke Musgrave might just be the best tight end in the PAC – the future-NFL-draft-pic hauls in a 27-yard score.

Nolan can chuck it deep. Tyjon Lindsey – the super senior can be super special with a 47-yard strike and 14-zip Beavs.

This is the first year of Beav-alum Trent Bray as defensive coordinator and all OSU did was break Boise with four first-half takeaways, and five on the night. West Linn’s Jaydon Grant with a pick in his seventh season.

Camas’ fifth-year senior, Jack Colletto – the Jackhammer – recovered a fumble and a 24-zero halftime edge.

A tail slap in the second half left plenty more busy work to do for the Beavers, but the Jack of all Trades pulled the final Ace of the night – a 41-yard romp for the Papermaker at Reser.

The $160 million facelift at Reser Stadium is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The Beavs’ next “home game” will be on Sept. 17 in the Rose City, where Oregon State will face Montana State at Providence Park.

