Fire at N Portland food cart pod Sunday afternoon
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines.
PFR is asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it is announced.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.