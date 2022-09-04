Fire at N Portland food cart pod Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines.

PFR is asking people to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: @PDXFire firefighters are still mopping up a fire at a food cart pod on the corner of N Vancouver Ave and Fremont St. Initial reports say the fire started from an explosion. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/SlEU8PQDGY — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) September 4, 2022

N Fremont/N Vancouver- Crews on scene of multiple food carts on fire. Scene is active. Please use alternate routes in the area. pic.twitter.com/JAGOkrljmY — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) September 4, 2022

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it is announced.

