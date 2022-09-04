Fire at N Portland food cart pod Sunday afternoon

Firefighters respond to multiple burning food carts Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters respond to multiple burning food carts Sunday afternoon.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines.

PFR is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it is announced.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police and fire respond to reported food cart explosion Sunday afternoon
Food cart fire 9/4
Double Creek Fire Update – Sept 4
Double Creek Fire Update – Sept 4
Keizer homeowner shoots and kills invader Sunday
Keizer homeowner shoots and kills invader Sunday
Festival asks attendees to stand with Ukraine
‘Every day brings more death;’ festival asks attendees to stand with Ukraine