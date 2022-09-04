‘Every day brings more death;’ festival asks attendees to stand with Ukraine

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Westmorland Park in southeast Portland to appreciate the music, culture and traditions of Ukraine, amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.

Andrey Shulik is a community activist who attended the event. He still has friends and family in Ukraine.

“We understand that war can be tiring, but we don’t want to lose interest,” Shulik said. “Every day brings more death that should not be.”

His second uncle and family are still in Zaporizhzhia, he said.

“Hiding. Hiding.”

Shulik said he’s thankful for the turnout Saturday and that he hopes Ukraine stays on the minds of everyone who came.

The festival was organized by the Ukrainian Foundation, an organization that provides medical supplies and military safety equipment to Ukraine.

Yuri Boyechko, foundation president, said the Ukrainian people need support.

“I just concentrate on how we can help Ukraine,” Boyechko said. “A few of my personal friends are fighting on the front lines. One of them was wounded, almost killed. I need to do something because they stand for Ukraine. Whatever we do, we try to do.”

The foundation has sent dozens of pallets of supplies to the county. Yulia Brockdorf, a volunteer, was able to go home to deliver the supplies a few weeks ago.

“It was enriching to my soul,” Brockdorf said. “Being in Ukraine, although it is full blown war, it meant a lot. It just really invigorated me to continue this work. To continue volunteering. To continue supporting and doing whatever is in my capacity to support my country to end this war.”

To learn more about the Ukrainian Foundation and to donate, people can follow this link to their website.

