Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines. PF&R asked people to avoid the area.
The fire destroyed one food cart and damaged two others before firefighters were able to put out the flames.
Pepe Chile’s Taqueria has been at the food cart pod at North Fremont and North Vancouver for five years. Owner Julio Mendoca told FOX 12 he took a break Sunday afternoon to take his dog for a 20 minute walk and while on the walk he got a call saying his cart was on fire.
“I was sad, I was crying, but now it’s okay. It all happens for a reason,” he said.
Even as firefighters mopped up the fire that destroyed his food cart, Mendoca said he would rebuild. He believes the damage will cost him at least $70,000 to $80,000.
Portland Fire & Rescue is still working to determine the cause of the fire.
