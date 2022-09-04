Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines. PF&R asked people to avoid the area.

The fire destroyed one food cart and damaged two others before firefighters were able to put out the flames.

#BREAKING: @PDXFire firefighters are still mopping up a fire at a food cart pod on the corner of N Vancouver Ave and Fremont St. Initial reports say the fire started from an explosion. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/SlEU8PQDGY — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) September 4, 2022

Pepe Chile’s Taqueria has been at the food cart pod at North Fremont and North Vancouver for five years. Owner Julio Mendoca told FOX 12 he took a break Sunday afternoon to take his dog for a 20 minute walk and while on the walk he got a call saying his cart was on fire.

“I was sad, I was crying, but now it’s okay. It all happens for a reason,” he said.

Even as firefighters mopped up the fire that destroyed his food cart, Mendoca said he would rebuild. He believes the damage will cost him at least $70,000 to $80,000.

N Fremont/N Vancouver- Crews on scene of multiple food carts on fire. Scene is active. Please use alternate routes in the area. pic.twitter.com/JAGOkrljmY — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) September 4, 2022

Portland Fire & Rescue is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

