Keizer homeowner shoots and kills invader

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) - Early Sunday morning, a homeowner in Keizer reported that he had just shot a home invader, according to the Keizer Police Department.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to 3222 Mayfield Place North after the call reporting the gunshot.

Police reported that the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep, when he woke up to someone inside his residence. He fired a gun, striking the home invader who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.