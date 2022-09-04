Keizer homeowner shoots and kills invader

Keizer homeowner shoots and kills invader Sunday
Keizer homeowner shoots and kills invader Sunday(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) - Early Sunday morning, a homeowner in Keizer reported that he had just shot a home invader, according to the Keizer Police Department.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to 3222 Mayfield Place North after the call reporting the gunshot.

Police reported that the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep, when he woke up to someone inside his residence. He fired a gun, striking the home invader who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland
Fans turn out to PIR for last day of Grand Prix of Portland
Fans turn out to PIR for last day of Grand Prix of Portland
Fans turn out to PIR for last day of Grand Prix of Portland
FILE - U.S. Coast Guard photo
One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget Sound
KPTV File Image
Man found dead from gunshot in SE Portland