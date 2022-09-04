Man found dead from gunshot in SE Portland Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police found a man dead inside a Lents neighborhood home on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue after they received a report of a man shot inside a house.

A section of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard was closed for several hours as detectives searched the scene for evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-238313.

