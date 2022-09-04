Mostly sunny & warm through Labor Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a beautiful Saturday in Portland! It felt a lot more comfortable out there with our high temperatures hitting the upper 70s in the metro area. Those clouds stuck around until well into the afternoon, but they finally cleared out to give us some sunshine towards the end of the day. Tomorrow will be sunnier and warmer, with temperatures expected to hit the low to mid 80s. Central and eastern Oregon will continue to see hazy skies and patchy wildfire smoke tomorrow, but things should be improving a little bit on Labor Day.

We’ll wrap up the holiday weekend with another beautiful day under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should be right around average on Monday, in the low 80s.

The potential is there for another pretty hot day on Tuesday. Models are wanting to put us in the upper 80s that day as our onshore flow shuts down and a high pressure ridge expands over our region. It should be short-lived as a low pressure system swoops in Wednesday/Thursday, bringing us back down into the low 80s and upper 70s and sending in some clouds. We’re watching for a shower chance on Wednesday, but it’s looking pretty unlikely that we’ll see anything measurable in Portland at this point.

We’ll warm back up a bit heading into next weekend with temperatures back in the 80s.

