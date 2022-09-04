Warmer & Sunnier Sunday

Good morning and happy Sunday!

The Labor Day weekend started off on a much cooler note yesterday, with a high of 78 in Portland! Today is going to be a bit warmer, and unlike yesterday’s clouds, we will be mostly sunny through the day. We’ll start mostly sunny, and by this evening see some clouds passing through. As those clouds pass by, a sprinkle or light shower is also possible. Highs today will likely be in the low 80s.

Some patchy clouds may be around tomorrow morning, but don’t look to last long. Your Labor Day should be a nice and sunny one! Highs will also be in the low 80s, maybe even upper 70s in some areas. By Tuesday, high pressure takes over and temperatures will really climb. We expect a sunny day, with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Models continue to differ on whether this ridge will dominate, but it looks like temperatures should be cooling from there and we will see increased clouds into Wednesday and Thursday. Models are showing much less confidence that there will be a shower at this time.

By the end of the week, temperatures could climb again into the mid to upper 80s, but should be a little more comfortable into the weekend. Aside from the clouds mid-week, most of the forecast shows mainly sunny skies.

