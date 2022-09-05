Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.

OSP said the driver, identified as 73-year-old Thomas Still, of Aumsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on Highway 101 was affected for about four hours during the crash investigation. OSP was helped at the scene by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.

