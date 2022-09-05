Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree off Hwy 101

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.

OSP said the driver, identified as 73-year-old Thomas Still, of Aumsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on Highway 101 was affected for about four hours during the crash investigation. OSP was helped at the scene by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26
Gresham charter school hoping to change academic narrative for students of color
Gresham charter school hoping to change academic narrative for students of color
Gresham charter school hoping to change academic narrative for students of color
Gresham charter school hoping to change academic narrative for students of color
Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland