Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after small plane crashes in Puget Sound

A float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on Sunday afternoon, leaving one person dead and nine others missing, according to the Coast Guard.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV) - The search for nine people reported missing after a float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on Sunday afternoon has been suspended, according to the Coast Guard.

At the time the crash, there were nine adults and one child on board. The plane was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton, Washington.

At around 5:45 p.m., on Sunday, authorities reported recovering one dead victim. According to USCG officials, nine more persons were still missing.

The Island and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Offices, South Whidbey Fire/EMS, and Everett Fire’s Marine Unit all responded for the search.

The Coast Guard said crews searched throughout the night but did not find any additional people and have not yet spotted any debris. Crews began another search Monday morning.

Just after noon on Monday, the Coast Guard reported it had suspended its active search for the remaining nine missing people.

“All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

The names of the person who died and those still missing have not yet been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thresher shark that washed ashore in Ocean Park, Washington.
Seaside Aquarium performs public necropsy after thresher shark washes ashore
Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland
Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland
Clark County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff: Woman jumps from moving vehicle after being kidnapped in Vancouver, suspect arrested
One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget Sound
One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget Sound
KPTV File Image
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26