Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after small plane crashes in Puget Sound

SEATTLE (KPTV) - The search for nine people reported missing after a float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on Sunday afternoon has been suspended, according to the Coast Guard.

At the time the crash, there were nine adults and one child on board. The plane was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton, Washington.

At around 5:45 p.m., on Sunday, authorities reported recovering one dead victim. According to USCG officials, nine more persons were still missing.

#UPDATE #USCG Cutters Osprey & Blue Shark crews will remain on scene throughout the night searching for the 9 individuals on the seaplane. Temporary Flight Restrictions have been established by the FAA First-light searches set to resume on Labor Day by 2 #USCG aircraft & crews. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) September 5, 2022

The Island and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Offices, South Whidbey Fire/EMS, and Everett Fire’s Marine Unit all responded for the search.

The Coast Guard said crews searched throughout the night but did not find any additional people and have not yet spotted any debris. Crews began another search Monday morning.

Just after noon on Monday, the Coast Guard reported it had suspended its active search for the remaining nine missing people.

“All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

(1/2) The Coast Guard has suspended its active search for the remaining nine missing individuals effective at noon. Coast Guard assets completed 26 search sorites, covering 1,283 linear nautical miles and saturating an area of more than 2100 sq. nautical miles. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) September 5, 2022

The names of the person who died and those still missing have not yet been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

