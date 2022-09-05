Eugene man arrested with $210k worth of illegal drugs.

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit has arrested a man with roughly $210,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Joe Anthony Harker, 38, of Eugene, was first arrested in May for several felony narcotics charges. Despite the arrest, police say Harker continued distributing narcotics.

Harker was arrested again on Friday as he left a hotel room. With a search warrant in hand, the Special Crimes Unit enter Harker’s hotel room, retrieving evidence consistent with narcotics distribution and seized more than $6,000, suspected heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and Fentanyl powder, as well as soft body armor.

Police also seized:

Heroin – more than 10 grams total package weight

Methamphetamine – more than 269 grams total package weight

White powder fentanyl – 457 grams total package weight, which equates to a little over one pound

Blue powder fentanyl – 197 grams total package weight, which equates to a little under seven ounces

Purple powder fentanyl – 181 grams total package weight, which equates to a little over six ounces

Blue counterfeit Oxy 30 fentanyl (8,500 estimate count) pills – 966 grams total package weight, which equates to a little over two pounds.

The estimated wholesale value of the seized narcotics, excluding the methamphetamine, is about $70,000. The low-end street value based on current trends is approximately $210,000. One gram contains 1,000 milligrams, the average counterfeit pill contains .02 to 5.1 milligrams. Two milligrams of Fentanyl is considered lethal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

Harker was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance/Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Heroin-Commercial Drug Offense; UPCS Methamphetamine-Commercial Drug Offense; UPCS/UDCS Schedule 2 (fentanyl)-Commercial Drug Offense and Felon in Possession of Body Armor.

