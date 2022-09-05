Fans turn out to PIR for last day of Grand Prix of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday marked the last day of the Grand Prix of Portland, the 28th running in Rose City.

Fans flocked to the Portland International Speedway to witness the final race. Some were longtime members of the IndyCar community, like Steve and Kathy Mezzanatto.

“We’ve been out here for three days having a great time.” Steve said. “We bought our tickets three years ago, but wanted to wait for COVID to go down a little. We are just really, really excited and having a great time. The atmosphere is just wonderful here.”

“It’s just awesome being here,” said Kathy. “We love the races.”

For fans like Mark Thayer, it’s tradition to come down to the Portland International Raceway.

“This is an annual event for us,” said Thayer. “We came to the first one ever and we just keep rebuying the same tickets. It’s expanded so much. My brother, niece, nephew, my son is here with me. It’s a big deal for us. The best thing is seeing the mix of people that are all sharing the enjoyment of Indy racing. It’s really great to see an event that brings an investment to the Portland-area.”

Brad Hinkle says everyone should experience IndyCar at least once; he says he’s brought several friends to events over the years.

“I’ve been coming to IndyCar races since 1976,” said Hinkle. “My favorite thing is bringing new people, like my friend from Ethiopia this year, to experience this. Some of my friends used to not like races, but I brought them out and they were hooked. They got the tickets for the next year. When you experience racing, you’ll find out it’s like a big family. You only live once, so give it a try!”

Some, like Kirsten Barnes and her husband, experienced IndyCar for the first time this weekend.

“We just came out to check the scene,” said Barnes. “We’ve never been to one of these events before and my husband was looking at what was going on this weekend and he said let’s check this out. So we decided to hop on the train and come on out! It’s very, very cool.”

In the end, New Zealand-native Scott McLaughlin won the Grand Prix on Sunday, taking home his third victory of the season.

