Man drowns while kayaking in Pacific Ocean in Seaside

Sep. 5, 2022
SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man drowned while kayaking in the Pacific Ocean in Seaside on Monday, according to city officials.

At about 10:45 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to the report of an empty kayak in the ocean off 4th Avenue. A witness reported the victim, a man in his 50s, was out in the ocean with a group of kayakers and became separated from his kayak.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and began searching the surf zone. It was reported the victim was wearing a black wetsuit and no life jacket.

Officials said a witness alerted rescuers to a body in the water off 2nd Avenue. The man was located and taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details, including the victim’s name, have been released at this time.

