One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget Sound

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on Sunday afternoon, leaving one person dead and nine others missing, according to the Coast Guard.

At the time the crash, there were nine adults and one child on board. The plane was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton, Washington.

At around 5:45 p.m., authorities reported recovering one dead victim. According to USCG officials, nine more persons are still missing.

The Island and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Offices, South Whidbey Fire/EMS, and Everett Fire’s Marine Unit are all responding.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information enters the FOX 12 newsroom.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.