OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County on Saturday evening.

Just after 8 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. OSP said an investigation revealed a silver Dodge Caravan attempted to cross the highway southbound on Stone Road when it collided with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was going westbound on the highway.

The motorcycle operator was taken by LifeFlight to OHSU with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

OSP said two contributing factors are being investigated; excess speed by the motorcycle operator and impairment for the driver of the Dodge. Neither the motorcycle operator or the driver of the Dodge are being identified at this time as they have not yet been charged.

According to OSP, a driver of an uninvolved third vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after stopping at the scene. OSP did not release their name.

Traffic on Highway 26 was affected for about seven hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Gresham Fire Department, LifeFlight and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.

