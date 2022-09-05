Warm week ahead with a few hot days mixed in

It’s a cool & dry start to the week across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Patchy low clouds will be around for part of the morning, but should clear out quickly to sunshine. Expect another warm afternoon, but not quite as warm as Sunday. Highs will top out in the low 80s across most of the metro area. A breezy north wind will kick in this afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph. That should make for a comfortable evening as temperatures fall back into the 70s and 60s. Enjoy the cooler air, because temperatures will rebound into the low 90s on Tuesday. This will be the result of high pressure nudging its way in from the southwestern United States.

A very weak weather system will swing through between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing more clouds and a bit of a cool down. Highs should dip into the mid 80s Wednesday, and the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday. Unfortunately, this system doesn’t look like it’ll produce much of any precipitation.

Yet another high pressure system will expand out of the eastern Pacific and over the West Coast as we wrap up the workweek. This will bring more hot afternoons, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s through Saturday. That ridge should break down toward the end of the weekend, dropping highs back into the mid 80s.

There’s no sign of significant rain in the next 7-10 days.

Have a great Labor Day!

