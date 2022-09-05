Warmer-than-average temperatures this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We overachieved with our high temperature today, hitting 87 degrees officially at the Portland International Airport. Tomorrow should be cooler, with high temperatures in the low 80s and perhaps even the upper 70s around the metro, making for a pretty nice Labor Day. The wind will be picking up into the afternoon and evening, so keep that in mind for your barbecues!

Models keep bumping up our high temperature forecast for Tuesday, which is now looking to be a hot one with afternoon highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. We should get a little dip in the jetstream on Wednesday, which will help cool us back down into the low to mid 80s. Thursday should be a very nice day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s, which is closer to average.

We’ll see what happens Friday-- it’s possible we get another hot day there in the upper 80s, but temperatures will be more comfortable heading into next weekend.

Still no sign of rain! Above-normal temperatures and dry conditions continue for another week.

