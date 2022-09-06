3 more teens arrested in connection with disturbance at Keizer department store

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department says three more teenagers are facing charges in connection with a disturbance that happened at a department store Friday night.

On Friday, at about 8:43 p.m., officers learned a group of juveniles were causing a disturbance at the Target, located at 6450 Keizer Station Boulevard in Keizer Station. Police said the teens were reportedly harassing patrons, calling them names and confronting them.

Then at 8:55 p.m., callers said the teenagers were causing damage inside the store, running around and knocking over displays. Three minutes later, it was reported the teens were attacking store employees and an elderly man.

Someone, not a police officer, also used pepper spray, police said.

Initially, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and third-degree aggravated assault.

On Saturday, investigators arrested three more teens involved in the disturbance. Police said a 14-year-old girl was charged with third-degree assault, while a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were charged with third-degree assault and interfering with a peace officer.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

