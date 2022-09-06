‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive wanted in Seaside shooting arrested in South Dakota

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man wanted for a shooting in Seaside was taken into custody following an arrest in South Dakota on Monday.

The City of Seaside said in a release Jeremy Morinville, 24, of Warrenton, was taken into custody by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Police had been searching for Morinville since Aug. 28 when a Seaside man was shot at his home before driving himself to the hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Officials described the incident as not a random encounter but warned the public Morinville could be armed and dangerous.

Following his arrest Monday, Morinville was booked into the Minnehaha County jail and charged as a fugitive from justice.

