‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive wanted in Seaside shooting arrested in South Dakota

Police seeking armed 24-year-old Jeremy Lee Morinville of Warrenton in shooting of Seaside man.(City of Seaside)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man wanted for a shooting in Seaside was taken into custody following an arrest in South Dakota on Monday.

The City of Seaside said in a release Jeremy Morinville, 24, of Warrenton, was taken into custody by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Police had been searching for Morinville since Aug. 28 when a Seaside man was shot at his home before driving himself to the hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Officials described the incident as not a random encounter but warned the public Morinville could be armed and dangerous.

Following his arrest Monday, Morinville was booked into the Minnehaha County jail and charged as a fugitive from justice.

