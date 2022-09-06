Bear attacks woman and her dog in southern Oregon

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - A bear attacked an Oregon woman and her dog in her backyard in west Medford on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The Medford Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of North Ross Lane on Sunday at 8:41 p.m. for a complaint of a bear attack. Officers arrived and found the woman had been mauled by a bear that was believed to weigh between 150 and 200 pounds when she was in her backyard. Her left arm and left leg were hurt, but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police said, the woman and her dog were able to drive the bear away when the woman’s dog intervened and was attacked as well.

The bear retreated, dashed in front of a car on North Ross Lane, was hit and probably hurt, but continued on its way, authorities said.

Despite conducting a thorough search of the area, Oregon State Police troopers from the Fish and Game Division were unable to find the bear. The event was also reported to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Throughout the night, more calls with sightings in that region came in but the bear was never found.

According to Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife, people who encounter bears should:

Raise your voice and speak firmly, yell and clap your hands.

Don’t Run or make sudden movements.

Back away slowly as you face the bear. It is never safe to approach it.

Give any bear you encounter a way to escape.

If you’re on a trail, step off and slowly walk away.

If you see bear cubs, steer clear and leave the area immediately.

Black bear attacks are rare. In most cases, a bear will avoid human contact.

Fight back- in the rare event of an attack. Keep bear spray handy for quick access and practice using it. Be aggressive, shout, and throw tools, sticks, and rocks.

