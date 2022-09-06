Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since May 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a man who has been missing since May 2021, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said the body was found on July 7 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was positively identified on Sept. 1 as Brandon Thomas Majors.

Majors was first reported missing by his mother on May 24, 2021, after not hearing from him since Mother’s Day.

A timeline of Majors’ disappearance showed he was last seen in the evening of May 12 in Vancouver’s Rose Village neighborhood. He left the same evening in a gray BMW SUV. About an hour later, officers responded to reports a BMW had driven into the Columbia River. Police searched the area of the crashed vehicle, however, no one was located.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple people flee the area of the BMW crash. Police said friends of Majors have told detectives they believe foul play was involved, while several people who last saw him refuse to cooperate in the investigation.

No additional details about the investigation have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Vancouver Police Detective Zachary Ripp at 360-487-7391 or zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us.

