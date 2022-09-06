Coast Guard releases names of pilot, passengers in Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (KPTV) - The Coast Guard has released the names of the passengers and pilot of a floatplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at about 3:11 p.m. The floatplane was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton, Washington, and was carrying nine adults and one child when it crashed.

Rescue crews recovered one body on Sunday. Crews searched throughout the night Sunday but did not find any additional people. The Coast Guard suspended their active search Monday at 12 p.m. for the remaining nine missing people.

The Coast Guard said those on board were:

Pilot:

Jason Winters

Passengers:

Patricia Hicks

Sandra Williams

Lauren Hilty

Remy Mickel (minor)

Ross Mickel

Luke Ludwig

Rebecca Ludwig

Joanne Mera

Gabrielle Hanna

“The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Xochitl Castañeda, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.