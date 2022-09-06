Driver charged with DUI after three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Monday night.

The crash happened at about 11:13 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 56. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed an Acura TL was traveling at a high rate when it struck an Audi A6 that was in front of it. The Audi then collided with a pickup truck in the right lane, struck the left side barrier and came to a rest in the right lane.

The driver of the Audi was taken to St. John Medical Center with unknown injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

WSP said the driver of the Acura, identified as 37-year-old Kevin A. Kansanback, of Vancouver, was charged with driving under the influence. According to WSP, the cause of the crash was speed.

