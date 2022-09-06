Hot this afternoon, cooler Wednesday & Thursday

The majority of the region is seeing clear skies to start our Tuesday. This includes the coast, which will see tons of sunshine today! High pressure is nudging its way out of the Southwest and into the Pacific Northwest, which will cause temperatures to spike this afternoon. This high pressure system is also changing the direction of our mid-level winds, which will draw some thin wildfire smoke out of the Lane County Cascades and over our western valleys. Expect some hazy sunshine for at least part of the day, but minimal air quality problems. High temperatures will end up in the low 90s from Portland to Salem.

Onshore flow will strengthen a bit around midweek as an upper-level trough shifts over western Canada. Expect to see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with high temps in the low to mid 80s. Thursday should be our coolest day of the week with highs getting close to 80 degrees. Enjoy the “cool down”, because another big warm up is expected by the end of the workweek.

A ridge of high pressure is forecast to move over the northeast Pacific and the Pacific Northwest between Friday and Sunday. Unfortunately, a dry east wind will accompany this next warm up. That gusty east wind will elevate our fire danger quite a bit. Considering we haven’t had rain for about 2 months, vegetation is very dry. Relative humidity values will tank, and temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s. Our overnights will also turn warmer, struggling to fall into the 60s in the inner urban areas. The east wind should let up on Sunday, and highs should dip back into the 80s. Much better weather returns by early next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

