Negotiations continue as teacher strike looms in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Ridgefield School District and the teachers union worked through the Labor Day weekend to hammer out a new contract. However, the two sides have still not come to an agreement.

Last week, the Ridgefield Education Association voted to authorize a strike if no agreement was reached. A strike could happen as early as this Thursday. Teachers want higher pay, smaller class sizes, and reduced special education case loads.

The school district says it has offered a 7.5% wage increase to all staff for the current school year, with raises planned for the following two school years. It also says it has addressed contract language to improve working conditions, including giving teachers more planning and collaboration time.

The union says there has been some movement but not enough.

The next bargaining session is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The school district says it promises to keep parents informed about negotiations. The district hasn’t said if it can keep schools open if teachers do go on strike.

