Newberg youth soccer coach arrested for attempted invasion of privacy, more victims possible

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A youth soccer coach has been arrested for attempted invasion of privacy, and detectives believe there may be more victims, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Erin Doty, 47, of Newberg, was arrested on two counts of first-degree attempted invasion of personal privacy. The sheriff’s office said the victim is a 12-year-old who knows Doty in his capacity as a coach with Newberg Youth Soccer.

The investigation was started by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department after they took the initial call regarding the incident. Details of the incident were not been released.

The sheriff’s office took over the investigation in early August. Multiple search warrants were served and a cell phone was submitted to a digital forensics laboratory. According to the sheriff’s office, digital evidence recovered from the device is what led to Doty’s arrest. The sheriff’s office did not say what the evidence was.

No additional details about the investigation were released by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said there is concern there may be more victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone who thinks a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect, please report your concern to the dedicated Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline at 503-378-6704 in Yamhill/Polk Counties or contact your local law enforcement agency.

