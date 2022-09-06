PAH! in SE Portland brings deaf and LGBTQ+ communities together with great food

PAH!, which is Portland’s newest burger spot, invites the deaf and LGBTQ+ to come and have a bite in a welcoming space.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – PAH!, which is southeast Portland’s newest burger spot, invites the deaf and LGBTQ+ to come and have a bite in a welcoming space.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the deaf-owned restaurant to learn more about their menu and the impact they’ve had in the just two months they’ve been open.

For location, hours and to take a closer look at the menu visit them online.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PAH! brings deaf and LGBTQ+ communities together with great food
Double Creek Fire
New task forces sent to fight Double Creek Fire in remote NE Oregon
KPTV file image
Salem police investigating deadly crash near McKay City Park
Van found on fire on Highway 199
Van found on fire on Highway 199