Salem police investigating deadly crash near McKay City Park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast. Police said one person has died and another was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Hollywood Drive NE and San Francisco Drive NE is closed between Snowberry Street and Silverton Road. People are being asked to avoid the area while the Traffic Team is investigating.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.

