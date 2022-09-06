Salem police investigating deadly crash near McKay City Park

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast. Police said one person has died and another was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Hollywood Drive NE and San Francisco Drive NE is closed between Snowberry Street and Silverton Road. People are being asked to avoid the area while the Traffic Team is investigating.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PAH! in southeast Portland
PAH! in SE Portland brings deaf and LGBTQ+ communities together with great food
PAH! brings deaf and LGBTQ+ communities together with great food
Double Creek Fire
New task forces sent to fight Double Creek Fire in remote NE Oregon
Van found on fire on Highway 199
Van found on fire on Highway 199