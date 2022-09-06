Summer season along the Oregon coast winds down

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For many people, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, which means peak season for businesses along the coast is coming to an end.

Many Business owners in Cannon Beach say it’s been a busy summer with foot traffic that could be similar to 2019 pre-covid levels. Busines owners also say that doesn’t mean people are spending like they did -- especially compared to last year.

One manager who has been in the area for two decades says it’s inflation.

“There were a lot of particularly low-income and middle-class families who had more disposable income,” said Jennifer Blecha, manager of Rachelle M. Rustic House of Fashion.

Blecha added with higher gas prices, fewer middle-class families can afford to visit and spend and the majority of the sales are now coming from locals or those who haven’t been hit by inflation.

“We’re still seeing some good traffic, but I have seen a little bit of a difference,” said Blecha.

One woman says she and her family visit the area every year but admits she did spend less this year than last.

“I definitely spent more last summer than this summer,” said Victoria Cruz from Bend.

With summer now fading, stores are beginning to prep for the slow season but say that it’s in December that they start to pick back up.

However, with summer sales being less this year, they’re not sure what to expect for winter.

