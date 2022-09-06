Van found on fire on Highway 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) -Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office found a van on fire on Highway 199 Monday night.

The agencies responded to a call just before 10 p.m. and arrived to find the van fully engulfed in flames that had also spread to nearby plants. No one was near the car when emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

Highway 199 was shut down while Illinois Valley Firefighters extinguished the flames and police investigated and looked for the driver.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.