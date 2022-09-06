Victim identified in deadly Roseway neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a victim killed in a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning.

North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Ryan Nathaniel Hamilton.

An investigation by the medical examiner found Hamilton’s cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

