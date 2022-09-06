What’s the most popular Stephen King movie in Oregon?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What’s Oregon’s favorite Stephen King movie?

According to the results of a new study of Google searches 2007′s The Mist is the most watched Stephen King film in Oregon.

The Mist might not have much star power, but it still garnered enough interest to tie third place with seven states searching it the most.

It and It: Chapter Two were both searched for the most, in twelve and eight states. As Stephen King’s terrifying novel It was adapted onto both the silver screen as a two-part miniseries in 1990 and more recently on the big screen in 2017 and 2019.

The most popular Stephen King movies by state. (UDish)

The study by a company called USDish analyzed Google search terms by state.

The Mist was also the most popular King adaptation in Washington State and Louisiana.

UDish says they love Halloween so much that they’re looking for one courageous person to watch 13 Stephen King movies, for a chance to win $1,300. Go here to apply.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.